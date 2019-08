A fatal collision closed Interstate 15 near Fallbrook Saturday and prompted California Highway Patrol officers to call for a SigAlert.

Several vehicles were involved in a collision just after 4:30 a.m. along I-15 north of State Route 76.

One person was killed in the incident.

All lanes of I-15 northbound were closed for several hours to allow crews to clear vehicles and debris from the road.

As of 8 a.m., one lane was reopened for northbound traffic.

No other information was available.