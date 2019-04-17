Business owners in Chula Vista’s busy Broadway corridor don’t always feel safe and ongoing homelessness and vandalism in the area is fanning those concerns, according to a survey.

The Institute for Public Strategies (IPS) – an organization that aims to increase public health and safety in communities – surveyed business owners and employees about safety in Chula Vista.

The community’s Broadway corridor is home to dozens upon dozens of small businesses, including restaurants, specialty markets, auto shops, and more. Chula Vista is also the second largest city in San Diego County.

The IPS survey asked local business owners to identify the biggest cause of problems in the neighborhood and 93 percent of those who took the survey cited homeless transients.

Other top concerns for 70 percent of those surveyed included graffiti, vandalism, litter and marijuana-use. The IPS said there were also concerns about “high-risk” businesses like tattoo parlors, liquor stores and smoke shops, and that those types of businesses might attract more public drinking or vandalism.

“There are a good number of these types of high-risk businesses and not only on Broadway, but in different parts of the city,” said IPS manager Manolo Guillen. “So again, for us it’s really important to understand that this is a city-wide effort and that the policies that we are exploring are actually going to impact the entire city, not only Broadway.”

According to the survey, 33 percent of respondents said they felt crime had increased along Broadway.

NBC 7 reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department for comment on crime and safety along Broadway. Police said they consistently monitor crime levels in the city and haven’t noticed an increase in calls in the business corridor. Meanwhile, when it comes to the graffiti issue, the city of Chula Vista recently formed a new task force to help clean it up.

The IPS is hoping to use the information collected in their survey to implement stiffer policies and enforcement for so-called “high-risk” businesses.

In the meantime, some business owners say that while they’re frustrated by homelessness and vandalism in the area, the positives outweigh the negatives.

“I have no intentions on leaving Broadway,” local real estate agent Carlos Solarzano said. “The amount of traffic, the amount of business that we get is great. That being said, we can always do better.”