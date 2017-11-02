Marijuana paraphernalia was found inside an illegal marijuana dispensary that appeared to be closed for business in Spring Valley.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, along with the San Diego Crime Suppression Team and detectives served an abatement/inspection warrant at the Empire marijuana dispensary on the 8600 block of Troy Street.
The dispensary is just off the State Route 125.
According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the abatement/inspection warrant was the result of numerous complaints from residents regarding the dispensary.