Children playing in a county park Monday were stung by some type of insect, Escondido firefighters said.

Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 years old and two adults were stung, a fire captain told NBC 7.

A group of about 20 people was on a trail in Felicita Park just before 11 a.m. when the group was stung.

The insects were described as a swarm but firefighters told NBC 7 that the injuries didn't look like bee stings.

There were a total of 12 stings. No one was taken from the park for additional medical assistance, firefighters said.

Felicita Park is a San Diego County park located on Clarence Lane. It's popular for families looking for playgrounds and other types of outdoor space to hold picnics or parties.