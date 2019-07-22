Group of Kids Stung in Felicita Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Group of Kids Stung in Felicita Park

By Lauren Coronado

    Children playing in a county park Monday were stung by some type of insect, Escondido firefighters said. 

    Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 years old and two adults were stung, a fire captain told NBC 7. 

    A group of about 20 people was on a trail in Felicita Park just before 11 a.m. when the group was stung. 

    The insects were described as a swarm but firefighters told NBC 7 that the injuries didn't look like bee stings.

    There were a total of 12 stings. No one was taken from the park for additional medical assistance, firefighters said.  

    Felicita Park is a San Diego County park located on Clarence Lane. It's popular for families looking for playgrounds and other types of outdoor space to hold picnics or parties. 

      

