As the search continues for Destiny Guns from a Santee detention facility, law enforcement agencies are releasing more information into her past record. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)

A 22-year-old woman who escaped from the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility (LCDRF) over the weekend is no stranger to evading the law, records obtained by NBC 7 show.

Destiny Guns was coming back from a medical appointment when she jumped over several high fences to evade sheriff's deputies at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

"We heard helicopters flying over and heard the lady had escaped," said Chris DuFour who lives in Santee.

The woman's jail clothes and sandals were found by search dogs, though the dogs eventually lost her scent. She has not been located since.

Because Guns was a low-level offender and didn't have a history of violence, she was allowed to walk to and from her appointments alone.

Though, NBC 7 learned warrants were issued for Guns after she failed to show up to court on multiple occasions.

She missed court again on Monday. A hearing was scheduled concerning at least four criminal cases involving Guns dating back to February 2018, when she was 19 years old.

Guns' list of prior convictions involve mostly misdemeanor drug charges. She has also been convicted of petty theft, unauthorized lodging shoplifting and threat-related offenses.

At the time of her escape, Guns was in custody on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was most recently arrested on April 1, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

"I'm glad it's not a high-level inmate that got out," DuFour said. "But yeah, you just made it a lot worse for yourself."

He said he was not surprised to hear deputies had been searching the property of a nearby house on Summit Avenue. The property is listed on court records as Guns' address.

A man living in a recreational vehicle on the property said Guns stayed at the property from time to time, but he had not seen her recently, though bounty hunters had come by in the past looking for her.

Guns is described to be 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair according to the San Diego Sheriff Department.

Guns also has tattoos of an elephant skull on her right arm and the word "Grasshopper" written on her chest.

She was last seen wearing a white top and blue pants and lives in Santee said, deputies.

Deputies believe Guns may have had help.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff Department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that can lead to an arrest in this case.