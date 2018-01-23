Injured Oceanside Police Officer Back at Work

Months after he suffered devastating injuries while on the job, an Oceanside police officer was back at work Tuesday.

Officer Brad Hunter, a 29-year veteran of the department, has no memory of the day he was injured.

Hunter was conducting a traffic stop at Foussat Road, just south of Oceanside Boulevard on June 19 when a car slammed into him.

Hunter suffered a shattered leg and a severe head injury that left him in a medically-induced coma for days.

Cop's Wife Tells Convict: 'Evil Is as Evil Does'

Vanessa Hunter, the wife of Oceanside motorcycle police officer run down by a man while on a routine traffic stop spoke at the man's sentencing hearing Thursday. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017)

Now, Hunter is working on light duty within the department's traffic section.

Once he is medically cleared, Hunter will be back on his motorcycle and be enforcing traffic laws in Oceanside.

Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, of San Marcos was convicted of intentionally striking the officer with his car in June.

Flores was sentenced in November to 29 years to life in prison for first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer.



