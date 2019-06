An 8-month-old was life flighted from Vista to Rady Children's Hospital after suffering a fall.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Jason Vickery said the incident happened at around 7:12 p.m. along Glenmere Road.

The child fell from an unknown height and suffered injuries of unknown severity, according to Lt. Vickery.

No other information was available.

