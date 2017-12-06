Indoor Rec Center Finds a Home in Carlsbad

The House of Air indoor recreation center opened in Carlsbad.

House of Air, an indoor recreation center, has opened in a 34,000 square-foot space in Carlsbad.

Billing itself as “an adrenaline park,” the center at 6133 Innovation Way, Suite 102, features trampoline zones for open jumping, dodgeball, basketball dunks, a 30-foot tall automatic-belay climbing wall, a gladiator joust beam, and a 21-foot free fall into a stuntman bag. It also has a parent lounge with Wi-Fi and plans to open a full-service pizza café.

House of Air was founded in San Francisco by Dave Schaffer and Paul McGeehan and has centers in Crowley, Texas, and Gliwice, Poland.