Indoor Rec Center Finds a Home in Carlsbad

The so-called "adrenaline park" features trampoline zones for open jumping, dodge ball, basketball dunks and more

By Ray Huard - SDBJ Staff

    Courtesy of House of Air
    The House of Air indoor recreation center opened in Carlsbad.

    House of Air, an indoor recreation center, has opened in a 34,000 square-foot space in Carlsbad.

    Billing itself as “an adrenaline park,” the center at 6133 Innovation Way, Suite 102, features trampoline zones for open jumping, dodgeball, basketball dunks, a 30-foot tall automatic-belay climbing wall, a gladiator joust beam, and a 21-foot free fall into a stuntman bag. It also has a parent lounge with Wi-Fi and plans to open a full-service pizza café.

    House of Air was founded in San Francisco by Dave Schaffer and Paul McGeehan and has centers in Crowley, Texas, and Gliwice, Poland.

    Published 2 hours ago
