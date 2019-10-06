Indivisible to Host Mayoral Race Forum

Three 2020 City of San Diego Mayoral candidates will take the stage at a forum Sunday afternoon.

Assemblymember Todd Gloria, City Council member Barbara Bry and Tasha Williamson will take the stage at the Mission Bay Montessori Academy. The event is being put on by Indivisible San Diego.

Right now, Gloria is considered the front-runner. A recent poll has the Assemblymember with 31 percent support. That's more than double that of the next closest candidate, Council member Bry.

Gloria also received the official endorsement from The San Diego County Democratic Party (SDCDP) in August.

At Sunday's forum, the candidates will present their plans for San Diego on a range of topics including affordable housing, transportation, climate change and livable neighborhoods.

The candidates will compete in the California Top Two Primary on March 3, 2020. The two candidates winning the most votes will face off in the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Admission to Sunday's forum is free, but seating is limited. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.