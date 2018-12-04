Incoming Storm to Bring Wednesday Morning Showers

A cold Pacific system to our north will make its way into San Diego overnight Tuesday and bring morning and afternoon showers as it moves across the county.

NBC 7’s First Alert Doppler Radar showed a cold Pacific system moving south. Meteorologist Brooke Landau said the system would push into San Diego County by Wednesday morning.

Rain was expected to touch down in Oceanside at around 9 a.m.

Landau said the rain would become heavier and more widespread as the day progresses and would continue into Thursday. Lingering showers were expected Friday.

Areas from the coast to the inland valleys could see 1 to 2 inches of rain while the mountains and deserts could see a half inch to three-quarters of an inch.

Wind gusts in the mountains could reach 25 mph, Landau said.