SDSU Suspends 14 Fraternities After Incident at Fraternity Event

San Diego State University suspended its campus’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) Friday following an incident at a “fraternity event” that led to the hospitalization of a student.

The student was reported in need of medical attention at a residence hall on the 6100 block of Montezuma Road Wednesday night, the SDSU Police Department (UPD) said.

The student was transported to an area hospital. No further details on their condition were released.

SDSU said that while it and UPD investigates the incident, IFC-affiliated organizations will not be recognized and activities will be suspended.

“Given the severity of this incident, and as the safety and wellbeing of students is a primary concern of the university, SDSU President Adela de la Torre has suspended the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and all chapter organizations under the council,” a statement read.

There are 14 fraternity chapters associated with teh IFC, according to the school.

“While under suspension, the IFC and its organizations will not be recognized and all activities will be suspended. The university will keep the organizations under suspension while it considers next steps,” the statement continued.

SDSU said the suspension does not impact the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association or the United Sorority and Fraternity Council, or the chapters affiliated with those organizations.

The university said any one involved or impacted by the incident can seek counseling and psychological support on campus.

No other information was available.

