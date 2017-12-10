In a Brush Fire, What Does "Containment" Actually Mean?

If a fire is 75 percent contained what does that actually mean?

When the Lilac Fire exploded across the inland North County Thursday images of uncontrollable flames matched a description of zero containment.

But one day later as the flames and thick, black smoke had nearly disappeared the fire was still at zero percent containment.

By the containment measure alone, which does not give an accurate picture of firefighters’ progress, people wondered how the fire could still be zero percent contained.

Cal Fire Captain Jon Heggie says airdrops alone can't contain a fire - they require bulldozers and hand crews, often made up of inmates to get in along the outer edges of a fire in what's often described as the grunt work.

"If there's hot material, there's opportunity for fire growth, so until we get all that hot material extinguished, that's when we feel comfortable calling it contained," he explained. “So we're going in there with hose lines and squirting water to ensure all those hotspots, 100 to 300 feet, are completely extinguished, not only that we've removed all the vegetation from the fire's edge all the way down to bare minimum soil all the way down to four to five feet.”

Once hot spots near the fire's perimeter are out and fire lines are dug all the way around it - only then can a fire be 100 percent contained.

Cal Fire often uses lakes, rivers and roads as part of their containment lines - in the case of the Lilac Fire Interstate 15 became one of their first containment lines.











