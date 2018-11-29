The cast of "The Year to Come" at La Jolla Playhouse.

Rising Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino was in London when she first started her new piece "The Year to Come," a play that looks at our current climate and asks: "How did we get here?"

Ferrentino first started writing "The Year to Come" several years ago. At the time, she said in an interview with NBC 7 San Diego, she was seeing many plays of scale: grander pieces with more characters and more complex scenes.

That's when she started writing her newest play, "The Year to Come." The piece follows one family's December 2018 New Year's Eve gathering as they ring in the new year. The play travels back in time 18 years, Ferrentino said, weaving through the family's relationships, the political climate and more.

Shortly after she wrote it, the Playhouse's former Associate Artistic Director, Jaime Castañeda, sent her an emailing asking if she was working on anything new.

When she sent him the first draft, the theater was quick to pick it up. Because the theater was so quick to produce the play, Ferrentino said, it gives her the unique opportunity to have her play staged during the same time the play takes place: December 2018.

"It's a rare chance to see a play that takes place in December 2018," Ferrentino said. It's uncommon to see plays staged the same time it takes place, she added.

Through the play, Ferrentino says, she hopes audiences take a step back and reflect on their own lives.

"The Year to Come" runs from Dec. 4 to 30, 2018 at La Jolla Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre. For tickets, click here.