 In Photos: Vegetation Fire Burns Close to New Housing Development - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

In Photos: Vegetation Fire Burns Close to New Housing Development

By Andrew Johnson

13 PHOTOS

58 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago
More Photo Galleries
Iconic Items From Hugh Hefner's Collection Up for Auction
White House Decks the Halls for 2018 Holiday Season
Connect With Us
AdChoices