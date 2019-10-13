To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Teens Lead Community Cleanup Along Broadway in Chula Vista

“I'm here to make Broadway beautiful, clean it up so that people get exposed to this beautiful city that I grew up in.” Young men and women gathered on Saturday through the non-profit organization Youth for Change. The program pushes young men and women to invest in their own futures by cleaning up their community. NBC 7’s Steven Luke spoke with one young girl who wanted her city to shine a little brighter.

Young Volunteers Remove Graffiti and Trash in Chula Vista

The efforts to improve the community came from a partnership with the City of Chula Vista. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more. (Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019)

2. Innocent Man Freed From San Diego Prison After 33 Years

“I mean, put yourself in my shoes: You wake up in the morning and you go, ‘What the hell am I doing here, man?’” 33 years. That’s how long Jack Sagin spent behind bars for a crime he did not commit. Sagin was convicted in 1986 and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a woman in her Monterey apartment. Sagin was released from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility Friday morning. NBC 7’s Joe Little caught up with Sagin as he ate his first meal without a rubber spoon.

Man Released From Prison 33 Years After Wrongful Murder Conviction

NBC 7 Reporter Joe Little had his camera rolling for several poignant moments during Jack Sagin's first hours of freedom. (Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019)

3. Vista Postal Worker Honored with Hero Pin After Finding A Missing Teen and Toddler

“I am the community. I am the eyes and ears.” A Vista postal worker was honored with a hero pin by the National Association of Letter Carriers after she helped find a missing toddler and missing teen with Autism within a span of two weeks. NBC 7’s Melissa Adan caught up with the postal worker to explain how she was able to get those two kids back to safety.

Vista Postal Worker Honored After Finding A Missing Teen and Toddler

NBC 7's Monica Dean and Catherine Garcia have a heartwarming story about a postal worker finding two missing children within weeks. (Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019)

4. Woman's Family Raising Money for New Prosthetic Arm After Rollover Crash on I-15

"She was asking, 'Am I going to die?' and I remember saying 'no, I'm not going to let you die'." Kyndra Luhr was driving on Interstate 15 with her two young children, a 9-month old baby boy and a 4-year-old daughter, and her best friend. They were on their way to visit family in Alpine on Sept. 20 when her car collided with another and rolled several times.

One of the first people to rush to the scene was U.S. Marine Corporal Alexandra Nowak.

NBC 7’s Lauren Coronado spoke with Luhr’s family.

U.S. Marine Saved Woman's Life in Car Crash

The car crash on Sept. 20 severely injured Kyndra Luhr's arm causing doctors to remove a portion of it. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado reports. (Published Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019)

5. 200+ Girls Learn to be Navy Pilots for Girls in Aviation Day

It was a sleepover like no other -- hundreds of girls spent the night aboard USS Midway Museum to get the experience of being a Navy pilot as part of worldwide Girls in Aviation Day. NBC 7’s Chris Chan got a look into what the girls got to learn.

USS Midway Celebrates Women in Aviation