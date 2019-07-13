In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, July 13

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Spike in Gray Whale Deaths Is a Mystery to Scientists

Many oceanographers have growing concerns about the number of gray whale deaths discovered during their 10,000 mile journey. After NBC 7 Investigates looked into the deaths, we found the causes or reasons are up for debate.

2. New Bike Lane Design Causes Confusion in Downtown San Diego

Confusion and chaos are how some people are describing driving and parking in Little Italy on Thursday after crews began adding new bike lanes downtown. We sent NBC 7's Joe Little to look into what is so confusing about this new street striping.

3. Rash of BB Gun Vandalism Crimes Under Investigation

The popular style of toy gun has been involved in crimes reported over the city in the last few weeks. As NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports, victims ranging from rideshare drivers and passengers in the College area to store owners in Hillcrest have been the targets.

4. Thieves Spend Target Gift Cards Loaded with Woman's Life Savings

Investigators say the gift cards loaded with the money from a Texas woman's bank account were used across the country within hours. Stores included those in San Diego, Poway, Encinitas, Oceanside, and even Costa Mesa and the L.A. area, plus Oregon, Arizona, and Ohio. The suspects purchased expensive electronics, like Play Stations, phones, and iPads. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the story.

5. California's Tallest Dive Coaster Approved, Officially Coming to San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego's plans to build "the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster" in California received approval this week, and the amusement park said construction will likely begin within the next few months. The ride -- dubbed "Mako" -- is slated to open in 2020 in the southeast corner of the park, next to the Journey to Atlantis attraction.

Here is a look at the most recent debut of the Tidal Twister Coaster.

