In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Sept. 14

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. 'Let California Kids Hear Act' Lands at Gov. Newsom's Desk

A nearly two-decade-long battle may soon be victorious as a monumental bill aimed at expanding insured hearing services for children in California has reached the governor’s desk. NBC 7's Steven Luke is at Rady Children's Hospital with the story.

'Let California Kids Hear' Bill Ready for Gov. Newsom

NBC 7's Steven Luke shares one family's struggle when trying to pay for hearing aids and how a new bill could help. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

2. Teen Pulled From Ocean Along Sunset Cliffs Dies

"Please don't take blame for what's happened. It's been a tragic accident. When he was there and jumped with you guys, he did that at his own free will.” A teenager who was pulled from the ocean along Sunset Cliffs after he was underwater for nearly an hour has died. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda spoke with the family of the victim.

Love Ones Mourn The Loss of Teenager Who Drowned Off Sunset Cliffs

A teenager who died while jumping along Sunset Cliffs is being remembered by family members. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

3. Caught on Camera: San Diego Postal Worker Pinned Between Car and Mail Truck

"The driver was having seizures; I saw him shaking pretty badly, his foot was still on the gas pedal.” An elderly driver may have suffered a seizure behind the wheel when he crashed into the back of a U.S. Postal Service truck, pinning a postal worker who was sorting mail. The accident was all caught on camera. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda brings us the latest on the victim’s condition.

Postal Worker Pinned Between Mail Truck and Car Recovering

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has an update on the postal worker pinned by a car whose driver may have suffered a seizure while driving. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

4. Man Charged for Keeping Elderly in Trashed, Infested Living Facility

A dilapidated independent living facility in the College Area has been shut down after nearly a dozen elderly and disabled residents were found to be living among piles of trash and with rat feces in their beds. NBC 7’s Danny Freeman brings us the story.

Elder Abuse Accusations in The College Area

A dilapidated independent living facility in the College Area has been shut down after nearly a dozen elderly and disabled residents were found to be living among piles of trash and with rat feces in their beds. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has more. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

5. Woman Has Rocks Thrown at Her Car While Driving on West Mission Bay Drive

A Crown Point woman and her husband were jarred earlier this week when, according to the couple, someone threw rocks at their car as they drove on a main road near Mission Bay. NBC 7’s Alex Presha brings us the story and explains how this is not the first incident.

Rocks Thrown at Woman's Car on West Mission Drive