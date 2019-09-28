In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Sept. 28

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Mother Pleads Not Guilty to Child Abuse After Toddler Found Dead in Car

A Tierrasanta mother accused of child abuse weeks after her toddler was found dead inside a car pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday. Pricilla Marquez Harris, 24, is being held in San Diego County Jail on $1 million bail for one count of felony child abuse. NBC 7’s Joe Little has more details.

2. Gun Show Returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds This Weekend

A popular gun show is scheduled to return to the California-owned Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend while a lawsuit ties up the legislation that aimed to put a stop to the event. NBC 7's Joe Little has more information.

3. SDUSD Investigating After 2 Students Dropped Off at Wrong Bus Stop

The San Diego Unified School District is investigating two incidents in which students, a 5- and 6-year-old, were dropped off at the wrong bus stop after school. Parents of both children say they have yet to hear an explanation of the mishap from the district and both children are still dealing with emotional trauma from being left alone in unfamiliar places. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has more.

4. Oceanside Doctor Contracted by VA Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of 5 Patients

An Oceanside, California, physician accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting five female patients referred to him by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has pleaded guilty. Dr. Edgar Manzanera faced five felony counts of sexual penetration of his patients. His victims came forward in June 2018 to report they had been sexually violated by Manzanera during medical exams. NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala has more.

5. 'Pawn Stars' Antiques Dealer Defends Decision to Auction Uniform Worn by Hitler

A Del Mar-based military antiques dealer is defending his decision to auction off a Nazi uniform worn by Adolf Hitler, dismissing the idea that he is profiting off the Holocaust. NBC 7's Marianne Kushi has more.

