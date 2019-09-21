In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Sept. 21

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Lincoln HS Investigates Reports of Racial Taunts During Football Game in Orange County

Lincoln High School administrators are investigating allegations of racism during a high school football game in Orange County that happened last weekend. Students of the school say they were taunted with racial slurs by fans of San Clemente High School on Friday night, according to a Facebook message Lincoln's Principal Stephanie Brown posted last Sunday. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas spoke with one of the victims.

2. Tolerance Class, Probation for San Diego State Grad in Racially-Charged Social Media Threat

A San Diego State University graduate was sentenced Tuesday for racist threats he made against a student via social media. Martin Ruiz, 24, received three years’ probation and was ordered to complete a two-day “anti-bias training program” at the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, officials with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

3. Cal Fire Firefighter Died of Heat Exposure During July Hike, Autopsy Report Reveals

Yaroslav Katkov, 28, was attempting for the second time in a matter of hours to complete a 1.45-mile training hike -- wearing full firefighting gear and carrying 20- to 30-pound weights -- when he started to become incoherent and collapsed on July 28, 2019. His body temperature was 107.4 degrees when he arrived at the hospital just after noon. Fifteen hours later, he was pronounced dead. His death was ruled accidental. NBC 7's Marianne Kushi has more information about his autopsy report.

4. Evidence in Deadly Poway Synagogue Attack Presented in Court

Surveillance video from a Poway synagogue was shown in court Thursday, depicting the moment a gunman charged into a Poway synagogue with an assault rifle and opened fire before congregants chased him away. NBC 7's Danny Freeman walks us through it all.

5. 13 Camp Pendleton-Based Marines Charged in Human Smuggling Investigation

The 13 Marines with the 1st Marine Division face military court proceedings on a range of charges under military law, including general article violations for transporting or conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants. Others include drunkenness, endangerment, larceny and perjury.

