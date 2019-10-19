In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday Oct.19

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Man Arrested in Connection to Logan Heights House Fire That Killed Parents, Sister

A man was arrested Friday in connection to a house fire in Logan Heights that killed his parents and sister and injured two more of his siblings. Wilber Romero, 26, faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and arson, police said. Romero is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more details.

Son Arrested in Deadly House Fire

A man was arrested in connection with a house fire that killed his parents and sister. NBC 7s Erika Cervantes has more (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

2. Jurors Reach Verdict in Deadly Road Rage Stabbing

Jurors reached a verdict for a man accused of stabbing a father of five to death in a road rage incident. Rickey Smith, 60, was found guilty of second-degree murder of 36-year-old Horace Williams and faces up to 16-years to life. Smith and Williams got into an altercation near the intersection of Willow Street and Sweetwater Road last year. Prosecutors said Smith stabbed Williams seven times with a retractable blade knife. Williams ended up dying at a local hospital. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has a statement from Williams’ family.

Verdict Reached in Deadly Road Rage Case Near Chula Vista

NBC 7s Artie Ojeda discusses what happened in the Chula Vista court room where Rickey Smith was read his verdict. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

3. Stolen Forklift Hoisting Motorcycle Bottoms Out on Trolley Tracks

A thief who tried to steal a motorcycle was stopped in his tracks Wednesday morning when his unlikely getaway vehicle hit rock bottom. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has the full details about this getaway attempt.

Stolen Forklift Hoisting Motorcycle Bottoms Out on Trolley Tracks

One witnesses who saw the attempted getaway told NBC 7's Dave Summers the theft attempt wasn't the craziest thing he's ever seen in that neighborhood. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

4. Man Uses Bear Spray on Deputies, Stabs K-9 in Face in Jamul

An armed man sprayed three San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies with "bear spray" and stabbed a deputy K-9 in the head Tuesday morning in Jamul. Deputies were called at around 10 a.m. to check on the man who was reportedly walking around a vehicle on the 15000 block of Skyline Truck Trail and talking to himself. When deputies arrived the man, later identified as 29-year-old Richard Lechuga, was inside of a vehicle. It was then that Lechuga sprayed three deputies with bear spray, through an open car window as they approached. When the deputies released the K-9 Lechuga stabbed it in the head and face. The K-9 faces non-life-threatening injuries and Lechuga was later taken into custody.

Here is some more information about @SDSheriff K-9 Bono:



He is eight-years old.

He is a shepherd.

He has been a Sheriff's K-9 for six years.

He is a trained narcotics and patrol K-9.

He is a very good boy!!!



Thanks to everyone for wishing Bono a speedy recovery! �� pic.twitter.com/0pM0QcaITl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 16, 2019

5. San Diego Padres Pitcher Jacob Nix Arrested in Arizona for Trespassing Through Doggie Door

NBC 7 obtained audio from a 911 call made by a frantic homeowner whose husband used a taser to stop a San Diego Padres starting pitcher from breaking into their home through a doggie door. You can listen to the call below.

'This Guy Is in My Doggie Door': 911 Call of Padres Pitcher Trespassing