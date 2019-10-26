In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday Oct. 26

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Retired US Navy Service Member Takes Off Uniform at Assault Sentencing

A retired U.S. Navy service member took off his medal-adorned uniform Tuesday in a San Diego courtroom after he was sentenced on assault charges. Jerome Sanders appeared at his sentencing in full uniform. After learning his fate – a 45-day jail sentence for punching a woman on the streets of downtown San Diego – he removed his jacket. He was then handcuffed. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more details.

Jerome Sanders punched a woman after she tried to stop him from further assaulting another woman.

2. New Criminal Charge Against La Jolla Woman in College Admissions Scandal

A federal grand jury on Monday indicted Elisabeth Kimmel for alleged conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Kimmel is one of 11 parents facing additional charges related to bribes they allegedly paid to ensure their children’s admission to the nation’s top universities, including Harvard, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California. NBC 7's Mari Payton has more details.

Elisabeth Kimmel is facing a new felony charge amid the college admissions bribery scandal.

3. Man Accused of Attacking 3 Muslim Women Appears in Court

A San Diego man peladed not guilty Monday to charges, including a hate crime allegation, accusing him of attacking and harassing three Muslim women wearing hijabs in Little Italy on Oct.3. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has more.

At the San Diego man's arraignment, the judge ruled allowing him to stay out of jail on bond.

4. Jewelry Sale Arranged on OfferUp Leads to Gunfire in Chula Vista Costco Parking Lot

A jewelry sale arrangement made by two OfferUp app users led to gunshots Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Chula Vista Costco.

Two men decided to meet in the parking lot of the Costco Wholesale at 1130 Broadway to facilitate the sale. Shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. when the purchase went bad while the parking lot was full of employees and patrons, according to Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Joe Briles. NBC 7's Dave Summers was at the scene.

Police told NBC 7's Dave Summers two men met up at the Coscto to facilitate a jewelry sale.

5. 25-Year Sentence for Photographer Convicted of Sex Crimes Against Minors

A professional photographer will spend 25 years behind bars for sexually assaulting clients, some of whom were minors.

Robert Koester, 52, was charged with 24 felony counts involving four victims between 15 and 17 years old, including sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, felony sexual battery and possession and production of child pornography. The incidents spanned a two-year period, beginning in 2016 and ending in 2017. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has more.

Fashion Photographer Accused of Preying on Clients Changes Plea