To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Teen Pulls Fake Gun on Postal Worker, Tries to Steal Mail Truck in Skyline: SDPD

Residents in the Skyline neighborhood are concerned for their safety after a teenager allegedly threatened a postal worker with a fake gun and tried to steal their delivery vehicle.

The robbery happened on 69th Street when a 15-year-old boy, dressed in black clothes, approached the postal worker while he was sitting in his delivery truck, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The teen pointed a gun at the worker and demanded his wallet and phone, SDPD said. When the worker said he didn't have anything on him, the teen pulled the postal worker out of the truck and attempted to drive away but was unable to. The suspect was eventually located by police and taken into custody.

2. Mother Wakes Up in Hospital, Learns 2 Sons Didn't Survive Crash

A San Diego mother woke up in the hospital following a horrific car accident to learn her two young sons did not survive. She and her family are now hoping the generosity of strangers can help give the boys a proper burial. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea spoke with family of the victims as they remember the last moments they spent with the boys.

Mother Wakes Up in Hospital, Learns Sons Didn't Survive Crash

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke to the aunt of the two young boys about the family's next steps. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

3. Man Changes Plea to Guilty in Hate Crime Attack on Syrian Teen

A man arrested and charged for a hate crime attack of a teenage Syrian refugee aboard a trolley changed his plea to guilty.

Adrian Vergara, 26, pleaded guilty to assault with the likelihood of "great bodily injury."

The plea deal included a hate crime allegation as well as the admission to a prior strike for robbery and vehicle theft for which Vergara was on felony probation, according to District Attorney spokesperson Steve Walker. NBC 7’s Danica McAdam has more information.

Hate Crime Attack Suspect Pleads Guilty

The man attacked a Syrian teenager on an MTS trolley. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the story. (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

4. DNA Match Leads to Arrest in Sexual Assault at Nursing Home

Lusean Arline, 48, was arrested Monday by San Diego Police Department detectives after a DNA sample collected from the scene of the assault matched that of Arline.

The alleged assault took place Oct. 27 when Arline entered the nursing home in Hillcrest illegally and went into the 88-year-old victim’s room and sexually assaulted her while other patients were in the room, SDPD said.

5.'Pot Professor' Leads Business of Cannabis Course at San Diego City College

A community college class in San Diego is giving a whole new meaning to “higher education.”

San Diego City College now offers a two-credit course on the Business of Cannabis. It’s the first publicly-subsidized college course on cannabis in California and Tuesday marked the first day of class. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has more details.

Community College Offers Course on How to Open a Budding Cannabis Business