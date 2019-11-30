To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Suspect in Deadly Church's Chicken Shooting Pleads Not Guilty in First Court Appearance

A man suspected of opening fire on employees of a South Bay fast food restaurant, killing a shift leader and injuring two others, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance Tuesday. Albert Lee Blake, 49, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the U.S. Marshals Service at a home in Memphis, Tennessee, in connection with a shooting at the Church's Chicken. Blake was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Deputy District Attorney Jalyn Wang said. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has more.

2. Chula Vista Cosmetic Surgeon Sued Over Patient's Death

“She was a mother, a wonderful wife, and a great teacher. She was someone who wanted to make the world a better place and she did.” It was supposed to be a routine breast augmentation surgery, but it went horribly wrong and left a 35-year-old wife dead and her two young children motherless. Now, the family of Megan Espinoza is suing a cosmetic surgeon and a nurse for administering anesthesia without the presence of a licensed anesthesiologist. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more information.

3. 21-Year-Old Woman Claims Bouncers Body Slammed Her Inside Pacific Beach Bar

“One of them, he grabs me and swings me to the right and throws me onto the concrete floor.” A young woman said she was violently shoved and slammed to the ground by bouncers inside Pacific Beach’s Backyard Kitchen and Tap around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming has more details.

4. CA DMV Makes $50M Selling Personal Data, Report Says

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is selling customers’ personal information for millions of dollars, according to a report from VICE released this week. The report cites a CA DMV document that shows the “total annual revenue” from commercial requesters of data.

The state has collected about $50 million a year since 2015 providing registration and license data to various businesses, according to that document. NBC 7’s Danny Freeman has more information.

5. Arrest Made in Deadly Escondido Hit-and-Run That Killed New Father

Nearly a week after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision on La Honda Drive in Escondido, police announced the arrest of a man who they believe was behind the wheel. Evidence gathered over the course of the investigation led police to 41-year-old Jamison Connor. At around 9:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving, police took him into custody on weapons, drug and DUI charges stemming from an incident unrelated to Saturday's deadly crash.

Charges stemming from the hit-and-run in Escondido are pending, according to EPD. NBC 7’s Dave Summers spoke with a friend of the victim who leaves behind a wife and infant son.

