To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Restraining Order Granted Hours Before Mom, 4 Sons Shot in Paradise Hills, Court Documents Show

"Really scared me and I can no longer handle his abuse and harassment...I am afraid that with (his) unstable behavior and alcohol dependency, (he) will hurt me or our children." Less than 24 hours before a man allegedly shot his estranged wife and their four children in a Paradise Hills home, a San Diego judge approved a restraining order commanding him to stay away from the family, according to court documents. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming spoke with the victims family members of Sabrina Rosario.

Family of Paradise Hills Shooting Victims Plea for Domestic Violence Victims to Seek Help

The brother of the mother shot to death alongside her young sons made a plea for victims of domestic violence to seek help as soon as possible. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

2. City Council Moves Closer to Mission Valley Stadium Site Sale to SDSU

San Diego City Council unanimously approved the next step of San Diego State University's purchase of the Mission Valley stadium site, the city released Monday. City Council voted to direct the City Attorney Mara Elliot to begin writing up a Purchase and Sale Agreement for SDSU's purchase of the 135-acre lot. Elliot and the Independent Budget Analyst for the city have expressed concern on the timeline and certain legalities of the project. Specifically, the council voted 9-0. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has more details.

City Council Votes Unanimously to Move Forward With SDSU Stadium Deal

While the stadium is not yet a done deal, this vote directs the city attorney to draft a purchase and sale agreement for the land. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has the story. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

3. SDUSD Facing Shortage of Aides for Special Needs Students

“While they're trying to fill the gap of lack of aides at another school, it greatly impacted my son.” The San Diego Unified School District has a shortage of special education teachers and aides, according to the California School Employees Association (CSEA). The CSEA said 160 special education employees have been reassigned this school year, and there are still 100 vacancies to fill a few months into the 2019-2020 school year. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso spoke with one mom who was impacted by the shortage.

100 Special Education Job Vacancies at SDUSD

The shortage has moved special educations aides across schools to fill the gaps, and away from students they've been with for years. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has the story. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

4. US Teen Arrested in 'Unusual' Drug Smuggling Attempt Using RC Car Near Southern Border

A 16-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents near the San Diego-Tijuana Border after officials claimed the boy used a remote-controlled car to smuggle $100,000 worth of meth into the country. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez has more information.

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Teen Attempting to Smuggle Meth

Border Patrol Agents arrested a teen attempting to use a remote-control car to smuggle meth through the US Mexico Border. (Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019)

5. Police Seek Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run of San Diego's 'Tamale Lady'

One week after a beloved Southcrest resident known as the “Tamale Lady” was killed in a hit-and-run, police released a photo of the suspect’s truck hoping for fresh information that could lead to an arrest. Police said the driver was last seen heading northbound on Kearney Avenue the day of the collision. The truck is described as a Ford F-150 1997 to 2004 model with stock wheels, a tinted back window, and a white California sticker. Meanwhile, NBC 7’s Omari Fleming spoke with Maria Estrada’s loved ones as they continue to mourn.

Family Feeds Community in Honor of 'Tamale Lady'