To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Rabbi in Synagogue Shooting Steps Down as Son Takes Lead

The son of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who led an entire community after a gunman opened fire inside a Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover will take over for his father, a worshipper at the Chabad of Poway said Wednesday.

2. Airbnb Couple Finds Hidden Cameras in Bathroom, Bedroom: Lawsuit

"You can imagine his horror at discovering that he had been filmed.” A couple said they found hidden cameras inside a San Diego Airbnb and have filed a lawsuit against the homeowner. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has more information.

3. DACA Recipients Left in Limbo Anxious for SCOTUS Hearing

When the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program came to life under the Obama Administration in 2012, there was a sigh of relief from some undocumented people brought to the United States when they were children. But the Trump administration argued President Obama's DACA executive order was unconstitutional and announced in 2017 it would rescind the program. Lower courts have blocked Trumps ruling and said that the argument isn't good enough, and now it’s the Supreme Court’s turn to have its say. NBC 7’s Danny Freeman explains why so many DACA recipients are now left in limbo until next spring.

4. 'I'd Do Whatever It Takes': PB Man Defends His Labrador from Pit Bull Attack

"They were clinching on to my dog's neck trying to rip. They were actually ripping pieces off my dog. I was throwing the dogs off, punching them, choking them. A few people came out and helped me get the dogs off." Jonathan Torres told San Diego police that he was with his Labrador when two pit bulls attacked him and his dog. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming spoke with the victim and has information about where the dogs are now.

5. Weapons Found in Home of Westview High Student Accused of Making Threats

Weapons were found in the home of a 16-year-old student who is accused of making a threat during class at Westview High School in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood of San Diego. Police found "nine knives, a hatchet, swords, a gas mask and some guns that are old, unused and stored.” NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more details found on the police report.

Student Accused of Theatening Teacher at Westview High