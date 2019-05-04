To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

This week, with all of the coverage from Poway and UNC Charlotte, we decided to look at other areas of news including transportation, business and health. Here's a recap:

1. County Officials Reject Proposed '5 Big Moves'

After the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) unveiled what it is calling "5 Big Moves," the San Diego County Board of Supervisors recommended opposing any modifications to the current plan for transportation in the region, effectively rejecting the proposal. One of the "big moves" was a high-speed rail project that would link Imperial Beach with Oceanside.

2. Don't Wash Raw Chicken? CDC Warning Sparks Debate

Should you or shouldn't you wash raw chicken? According to the CDC, you'll be spreading germs around the kitchen so it's best to avoid. However, if you've been rinsing your chicken your whole life, don't feel too bad: A Drexel University survey found 90 percent of Americans do the same, legendary chef Julia Child among them, NBC News reported. Read about the controversy raised this week here.

3. How Driving Impacts Your Gas Mileage

It's no secret we're paying more for gas as of late but did you know - how you drive could increase your mileage? NBC 7's Consumer Bob shows us there are things we can do today that will help improve our car's performance.

4. That IRS Calculator Might Not Be Enough to Pinpoint Your 2019 Tax Liability

Using the IRS withholding calculator alone might not be enough to pinpoint the right amount you should withhold. “Unless you understand taxes, it’s not something you should fully rely on,” one certified financial planner told NBC News. Want to know more? Click here.

5. Trains Go Silent in Encinitas

Residents heard the sound of silence for the first time along a half-mile stretch of railway in Encinitas Wednesday as city officials established a 24-hour "quiet zone." With the establishment of the quiet zone, trains using the 6.1-mile stretch of railway from Chesterfield Drive to Birmingham Drive will no longer be required to sound their horn. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shared the new zone with us on NBC 7 News Today.

