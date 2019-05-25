To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Chabad of Poway Honors Woman Killed in Synagogue Shooting With Dedicated Torah Scroll

It was a wonderful display of love and tradition in Poway on Wednesday when the Chabad of Poway congregation gathered to honor Lori Gilbert Kaye, the woman killed when a man entered the synagogue on the last day of Passover and opened fire. NBC 7's Dave Summers reported on the tradition and what made this dedication so emotional for so many.

2. City Firefighters, Police Paid $72 Million in Overtime in 2018

Last year, the city of San Diego spent more than $70 million dollars in overtime pay for fire and police department employees. Documents obtained by NBC 7 Investigates reveal that some public safety employees made more than twice their salary in overtime pay alone. See the report by NBC 7's Mari Payton and her colleagues on the NBC 7 Investigates team.

3. Crew Uses Robots to Check Sewer Pipes in Chula Vista

Inside a white truck parked along a road in the city of Chula Vista, two co-workers get ready to spend hours searching for debris from inside pipes without getting dirty. As NBC 7's Joe Little reports, Peggie Mazzeppi and Sergei Senoff may just have the best jobs in the city.

4. High-Tech Sleeping Pods Among New Ideas Being Tested at Airport Innovation Lab

High-tech sleeping pods, an autonomous robot guide and a foldable guitar are among the traveler-friendly innovations being tested at San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) Innovation Lab. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on a 16-week program that helps them develop products and services aimed at improving the overall airport experience.

5. Students and Parents Protest Decision by Private High School to Ban Skirts

A parent serving as a U.S. Army commander in Afghanistan sent an email in support of students and parents protesting a decision to ban skirts from the dress code of Cathedral Catholic High School. The change in dress code was communicated by Principal Kevin Calkins, Ph.D. on Friday, May 17. For several days, students rallied outside the school to "save the skirts," arguing they should have a choice in what they wear.

