To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Secret Cave Dwelling Discovered in Sunset Cliffs

This week when we checked out a tip from a local photographer, NBC 7 found a cave at the end of Osprey Street that was set up like an apartment with beds, clothing and cleaning supplies. See what it looked like in Joe Little's report.

Then, when we learned the city was cleaning out the cave, we sent reporter Alex Presha. Here's what he reported.

2. Dedicated Bike Lanes Coming to 30th Street in North Park

A busy street in North Park could be getting dedicated bike lanes, which, depending on the design, could dramatically impact parking in the area. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda reported on the changes proposed to this busy neighborhood on Monday.

3. $18K Rooftop Proposal Gifted to Guided-Missile Destroyer's Commander in Bribery Scandal, Navy Says

The former commander of USS Chafee had a decade-long relationship with the Singapore businessman who pleaded guilty to bribery charges. Because of their friendship, the senior U.S. Navy officer accepted a rooftop proposal dinner (complete with jazz musicians) from the man known as "Fat Leonard." Capt. Heedong Choi received an official letter of censure this week from the U.S. Navy Secretary. Read about this latest development in the bribery scandal here.

A view from the rooftop of Swissotel in Singapore with an inset of Capt. Heedong Choi taken in August 2015.

Photo credit: Scott Thornbloom/US Navy/Getty Images

4. San Diego, Other CA Diocese to Begin Compensating Church Sex Abuse Victims

The Diocese of San Diego joined five other California Catholic diocese in establishing a compensation program for any person who has been sexually abused as a minor by diocesan priests, no matter when that abuse might have occurred. Read about the program and the response from victims' rights groups here.

5. Inside the Port of San Diego's Proposed High-Tech Sleeping Pods Hotel

A hotel proposed near downtown San Diego would offer individual sleeping pods for as little as $35 a night. Users would share a bathroom. See images from the hotel design here.

