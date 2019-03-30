To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. 'Era More of Less, Ended': Former Panda Team Leader Doubts Return of Beloved Animals

You likely heard the news about the last two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo going back to China sometime next month. But did you see NBC 7's Melissa Adan's report on the reaction of the man who was there at the beginning? Don Lindburg described the cries of the first panda cub to be born in the U.S. He shared his thoughts with NBC 7 about the news that the breeding program he helped launch is ending.

2. Rideshare Passenger Dies in DUI Crash

Many people use a ride-share service because they want to avoid driving under the influence. For one San Francisco man, he was killed last weekend in what police say was a DUI crash while using a rideshare service. As NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports, in an even more tragic turn of events, the passenger who was killed was using a seatbelt while his friend who survived the crash did not.

3. Local Investors Claim Poway Man Orchestrated Ponzi Scheme

Investors across San Diego County say their relationship with Christopher Dougherty started with a “financial opportunity” pitch that promised them modest but dependable returns on their investment.

Dougherty offered an investment opportunity in an organic beef ranch in Alpine. He touted new housing projects and a marijuana cultivation plan as another solid investment.

But years later, eleven investors tell NBC 7 Investigates they have seen very little, if any, return on the millions of dollars they invested with Dougherty.

NBC 7 Investigates filed the report and then NBC 7 Responds produced the video below offering advice on how to protect yourself from falling for a similar scheme.

4. Mom Loses Dream Car, Gifts in Dealership Fire

"Tears. My heartfelt reaction was tears," Crystal Marrone said of the moment she found out her SUV was one of those destroyed when a fire spread through the cars awaiting service at the Bob Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram. Management said they believe the dealership was targeted and the fire was set. As NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports, Marrone was devastated about the loss of special items she was storing in her SUV.

5. Fleeing Driver Runs Right Into Off-Duty Officer's Backyard

It was a bizarre twist to a pursuit near the U.S.-Mexico border when the driver trying to get away ended up running into the backyard of an off-duty law enforcement officer. As NBC 7 Liberty Zabala showed us, the wrong-way driver crashed and then took off running. Unfortunately for him, he ended up in the backyard of an off-duty officer who warned him to keep running.

