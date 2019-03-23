An image of San Diego Bay, the Coronado Bridge and the downtown skyline from SkyRanger 7 on March 6, 2019.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. San Diego Installs 3,000+ Cameras and Sensors

Across the City of San Diego, more than 3,000 City IQ nodes equipped with cameras and sensors have been installed to collect data that the City or developers can use for future infrastructure and sustainability projects. Before you shout "Big Brother!", watch NBC 7's Melissa Adan's piece about who will have access to the data.

2. Video Shows Truck on Fire Next to Plane at Lindbergh Field

One of the vehicles on the tarmac at San Diego International Airport caught fire Thursday and the flames were captured by an NBC 7 viewer. There were no injuries but a lot of questions concerning how tha lift truck could catch fire next to a passenger plane.

3. Dogs Deployed on Local School Campuses to Find Drugs & Guns

An increasing number of San Diego schools are turning to well-trained dogs to help campus officials find what they can't see. NBC 7's Steven Luke reports on one of the largest companies providing this service in Southern California and shows us how they use dogs capable of detecting four categories of contraband: alcohol, drugs, medication, and gun powder.

4. Voters Decide Fate of Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District

If preliminary results hold true, residents of Julian decided this week that fire protection for the area will be Cal Fire's duty. Most of the 1,296 votes counted approved Measure A, replacing the area's volunteer fire department with crews with the San Diego County Fire Authority. The County Registrar’s office said final results would be available March 27.

5. As Sockers' Win Total Rises with Donovan, So Does Their Bottom Line

Attendance at Sockers home games has more than doubled since the team signed American soccer legend Landon Donovan. Of course, Donovan said he's not the sole reason for the boost. Find out what he had to say to NBC 7's Todd Strain about the increase in ticket and merchandise sales since he's joined the San Diego team.

