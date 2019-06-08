NFL Quarterback Drew Brees (L) listens as his attorney describes the transactions he made with La Jolla jeweler Vahdi Moradi beginning in 2010.

1. Rocks Thrown at Drivers on Interstate 15, CHP Says

More than a dozen drivers reported their windshields were hit by rocks or objects while they drove on Interstate 15 in the North County. Drivers said their cars were hit in north and southbound HOV lanes between Rancho Bernardo and Mira Mesa. As NBC 7's Danica McAdam reports, CHP officers are looking for drivers who may have been affected.

2. Drew Brees Sues La Jolla Jeweler for Millions

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife are suing a La Jolla jeweler claiming they were "ripped off" as their attorney described it. At issue are millions of dollars in diamonds - coloreless, blue and pink - that the Brees purchased as an investment from a person they considered a friend. NBC 7's Jackie Crea shows us what happened when the quarterback testified.

3. What Is the Vaccination Rate at Your Child's School?

As the number of measles cases and reported outbreaks has increased across the U.S. this year, so have conversations and concerns surrounding vaccinations. NBC 7 Investigates wanted to find out local vaccination rates at San Diego County Schools and provide a tool for parents to know how the schools their children attend rank among others. Search for your local school using the tool at this link.

4. Local Church Proposes Affordable Housing Plan

The pastor of Clairemont Lutheran Church told NBC 7 his parishioners are willing to park along the street and give up parking lot space, for those in need of a home. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the proposal to add homes the church is calling "Yes In God's Backyard."

5. Students Questioned Over Fake Cash Without Consent, Parents Say

A Valencia Park mother wants the local elementary school principal to step down after allowing a San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) police officer to question two boys without contacting their families first. The 7 and 8-year-old boys were playing with fake, yet realistic $100 bills in class. “You could tell it was fake when you looked at it closely, but it was well done,” said Valencia Park Elementary School Principal Lori Moore told NBC 7's Joe Little.

