In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, June 29

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. School Science Experiment Seriously Injures Teen

Gina Rivera said it was a normal day near the end of the school year when her son was injured in a 6th grade classroom experiment at Capri Encinitas Elementary. Priest, 13, was burned during the experiment known as "Sugar Snake" or "Black Fire Snake" on YouTube. The family agreed to talk with NBC 7 San Diego to try and keep what happened to Priest to happening to someone else.

2. STPO? Misspelled Stop Sign Spotted in Lemon Grove

The street corner of a residential area at Washington and Lincoln streets read “STPO” this week when it should’ve read “STOP.” NBC 7 looked into it and found it was "human error" - a city contractor who had mixed up the letters. We were there when they repaired the error.

3. Phones Are Being Stolen at an Alarming Rate in San Diego

The San Diego Police Department says more cell phones are being stolen than ever before, and the reason for the increase could be pretty simple. We all have one, and we have them out all the time. NBC 7 looked into the type of smartphones stolen (iPhones) and then broke down the models stolen most often.

4. Alert Sent to Test Early Warning System for Earthquakes

Speaking of phones, all of them in San Diego this week rang out when a test was sent as part of the early warning system for earthquakes. The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services worked with the U.S. Geological Survey to design and implement the test of the warning system. The goal is to provide seconds before the shaking strikes to give people time to take cover.

5. Alleged Affairs, Private Texts and Receipts Released by Feds in Case of Congressman Accused of Misusing Campaign Funds

Hours after a motion filed by U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter's defense team accused the U.S. Attorney's office of filing criminal charges as part of a political witch hunt, prosecutors filed motions revealing private text messages, receipts and detailing extra-marital relationships with lobbyists and congressional staffers all tied to the alleged misuse of campaign funds. NBC 7's Danny Freeman walks us through the new details.

