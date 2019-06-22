To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. San Diego Man Accused of Using Mom in 'Sophisticated' Auto Theft Ring That 'Blindsided' Investigators

A San Diego man is accused of involving his mother and his step-father along with close to 20 others in a complicated criminal ring where high-end vehicles were purchased, paid off and resold while straw buyers claimed their bank accounts had been hacked. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more on what's being described as the largest auto theft investigation in county history.

Man Accused of Using Mom in 'Sophisticated' Auto Theft Ring

More than a dozen people were arrested in what is now the largest car theft ring bust in San Diego County. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more. (Published Thursday, June 20, 2019)

2. Overhaul Coming to San Diego's Voting System

And as we approach 2020, San Diego's election system is getting a complete multi-million dollar overhaul. NBC 7's Danny Freeman takes a look at the plans to upgrade the process to gather votes in local elections.

Overhaul Coming to San Diego's Voting System

NBC 7's Danny Freeman reports on the new voting infrastructure that will cost millions to update. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

3. City Council Approves Dog-Friendly Makeover for Fiesta Island

The long simmering battle over two plans to makeover the Fiesta Island Dog Park as part of the Mission Bay Park Master Plan was decided Monday. San Diego City Councilmembers voted unanimously to approve the more dog-friendly plan for most of the Southwest part of the island.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming talked with park goers about the changes.

City Council Approves Dog-Friendly Makeover for Fiesta Island

NBC 7's Omari Fleming explains the changes coming soon to Fiesta Island. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

4. Paramedic Attacked by Family of Patient He Was Called to Help

A San Diego paramedic was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked by the very people that police say called for help. The San Diego Police Department said firefighters and paramedics responded to a medical aid call on South 28th street at Franklin Avenue in Logan Heights. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story.

Paramedic Attacked by Family of Patient He Was Called to Help

Two adults and a teenager were detained after the incident. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more. (Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019)

5. Cat Taunts Snake in Lemon Grove

A snake slithered its way onto a driveway of a duplex in Lemon Grove but, luckily, a homeowner's housecat was standing guard. You're going to love the video.

Cat Has Close Encounter With Snake in Lemon Grove