To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Wildlife Officials Say Mountain Lion Attacked Child at Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve

It was shocking to hear that a family hiking through a Rancho Penasquitos natural preserve was attacked by a wild animal and a boy was rushed to the hospital. Then, 24 hours later, wildlife officials told us they had gone into the area (which was known to be home to bobcats and an occasional mountain lion) and were confronted by a mountain lion that did not run from humans. The big cat was killed and officials said they were performing tests to see if this was the one that attacked the child on Memorial Day. See our coverage of this unsettling story below.

4-Year-Old Attacked by Wild Animal in RP Canyon Reserve

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from Rady Children's Hospital where the child is being treated. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

Boy 'Extremely Lucky' in Possible Mountain Lion Attack

Officials said the four-year-old boy was "extremely lucky" after a possible mountain lion attack. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

2. East County Superintendent Among Those Charged in State-Wide Charter School Scandal

A network of charter schools in California stole more than $50 million from the state by creating phantom institutions that enrolled unwitting students it found through other schools and youth programs, prosecutors said this week. The 235-page indictment is another black eye for charters, at a perilous time for what was once a thriving sector, especially in California. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the indictment and the expanation from District Attorney Summer Stephan.

$50M in State Funds Stolen by Alleged Charter Schools Scheme

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office accused charter schools, that span across the state, of stealing $50 million in public funds. NBC 7’s Melissa Adan has more. (Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019)

3. Fire Leaves Oceanside Fire Station 'Uninhabitable,' Battalion Chief Says

Fires have started in fire stations before, but “in my 27-year career, we have not had a fire in a fire station in Oceanside, I can tell you that,” a battalion chief told NBC 7 after Tuesday's fire at Oceanside Fire Station 3. See the damage and find out what's planned to help repair the building here.

Oceanside Fire Station 3 Catches Fire

A fire starts in a fire station. NBC 7's Catherine Garcia has more on the Oceanside Fire Station affected. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

4. Sweetwater Union High School District Cuts Bus Routes and 82 Positions

The high school district serving Chula Vista, the second largest city in the county, is facing tough decisions as it continues to try and balance a budget that's millions of dollars in the red. Parents were angered when they learned there will be cuts to bus service to four high schools and then, NBC 7 learned that the district would be eliminating an additional 82 jobs. Learn about both stories here.

Sweetwater Cuts Bus Stops in Budget Crunch

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports on the decision to eliminate bus stops serving students at four high schools as part of the budget problems for Sweetwater Union HS District. (Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019)

Sweetwater Union Votes To Cut 82 Positions for Next School Year

NBC 7's Jackie Crea heard from parents upset that the district is cutting close to 30 bus routes serving four high schools in the district. (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

5. Octet of Champs Charm Spelling Bee Fans

This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee would not conclude like any other in the event's 94-year history. After a marathon session, Rishik Gandharsi, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhantankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja were named co-champions. All eight received the full winner's freight of $50,000 in cash and a new, custom-designed trophy. No doubt there is a reality television producer somewhere already thinking up a series title.