1. Wildlife Officials Say Mountain Lion Attacked Child at Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve
It was shocking to hear that a family hiking through a Rancho Penasquitos natural preserve was attacked by a wild animal and a boy was rushed to the hospital. Then, 24 hours later, wildlife officials told us they had gone into the area (which was known to be home to bobcats and an occasional mountain lion) and were confronted by a mountain lion that did not run from humans. The big cat was killed and officials said they were performing tests to see if this was the one that attacked the child on Memorial Day. See our coverage of this unsettling story below.
2. East County Superintendent Among Those Charged in State-Wide Charter School Scandal
A network of charter schools in California stole more than $50 million from the state by creating phantom institutions that enrolled unwitting students it found through other schools and youth programs, prosecutors said this week. The 235-page indictment is another black eye for charters, at a perilous time for what was once a thriving sector, especially in California. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the indictment and the expanation from District Attorney Summer Stephan.
3. Fire Leaves Oceanside Fire Station 'Uninhabitable,' Battalion Chief Says
Fires have started in fire stations before, but “in my 27-year career, we have not had a fire in a fire station in Oceanside, I can tell you that,” a battalion chief told NBC 7 after Tuesday's fire at Oceanside Fire Station 3. See the damage and find out what's planned to help repair the building here.
4. Sweetwater Union High School District Cuts Bus Routes and 82 Positions
The high school district serving Chula Vista, the second largest city in the county, is facing tough decisions as it continues to try and balance a budget that's millions of dollars in the red. Parents were angered when they learned there will be cuts to bus service to four high schools and then, NBC 7 learned that the district would be eliminating an additional 82 jobs. Learn about both stories here.
5. Octet of Champs Charm Spelling Bee Fans
This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee would not conclude like any other in the event's 94-year history. After a marathon session, Rishik Gandharsi, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhantankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja were named co-champions. All eight received the full winner's freight of $50,000 in cash and a new, custom-designed trophy. No doubt there is a reality television producer somewhere already thinking up a series title.