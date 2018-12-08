To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Brightwood College Permanently Closes 3 Local Campuses

Brightwood College closed its doors Wednesday after new requirements from the Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) became “challenging,” according to the president and CEO of Education Corporation of America. There are 74 campuses of the private, for-profit school across the nation. The Kearny Mesa campus was one of three Brightwood College locations in the San Diego area. The other schools were in Vista and Chula Vista.

Former Employees Allege San Diego County Migrant Youth Shelters Put 'Profits Over Care'

Southwest Key Programs has received millions of dollars in federal funding to house migrant youth but former employees say while the funding has increased over the last few years, resources at the San Diego County shelters were sub-par. Five former employees for Southwest Key told NBC 7 Investigates that recently, it appears those contracts are not centered around care, they center around profits.

Child Born in San Diego Day After Migrant Mother Crosses Border Illegally

A young woman who spent weeks traveling with a caravan of Central American migrants while pregnant gave birth in San Diego after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to request asylum. The family trekked across the countries of Guatemala and Mexico, traveling north by foot and by bus until they reached Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. "He was born here in San Diego," the baby's mother said holding her 8-day-old son -- a United States citizen by birth -- in an interview with NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. Read the article here.

Video of Overcrowded GUHSD Bus Sparks Outrage, Changes

Video showing students sitting in the aisle of an overcrowded Grossmont Union High School District school bus sparked outrage earlier this week. The video shared with NBC 7 showed students packed in a school bus aisle traveling from Granite Hills High School with some sitting three to a seat and others sitting on the floor. At one point, a student hops over another to move within the cabin.

Swastika Painted on Poway Home Hours After Hanukkah Decorations Put Up

Hours after Debbie Seibert put up decorations to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, the Poway resident found a swastika spray-painted on her home and a liquid that smelled like kerosene on her son’s car. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department investigators say the vandalism, which they classify as a hate crime, occurred sometime after 11 p.m. on Sunday. On the following day, NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reported that Seibert's neighbors held an impromptu vigil to show support for the family.

Right now. Impromptu vigil on Poway Rd at Community Rd after vandals spray paint swastikas on a nearby home. The owner had just put up decorations to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. #nbc7pic.twitter.com/k96rBsSQYJ — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) December 4, 2018

