To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Convicted Gunman in 2001 Santana High Shooting Wants Life Sentence Commuted

Charles Andy Williams was 15 when he opened fire on the campus of Santana High School on March 45, 2001, killing two people and wounding 13 others. Now, 17 years later, Williams is asking the governor to commute his sentence. NBC 7 's Danny Freeman spoke with survivors of the shooting and got their feelings about the news.

2. Caregiver to Spend 15 Years in Prison for Deadly Push of Elderly Woman

Margaret Wood was visiting a friend at her Oceanside home when her friend's caregiver pushed her through a screen door in April 2016. The 94-year-old Wood died from her injuries weeks later. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the sentencing of the caregiver this week who was labeled a "bully," not a caregiver, by the judge.

3. San Diego Couple Fight to Both Be Named on Their Baby’s Birth Certificate

NBC 7 Investigates found parental rights are not guaranteed in the state of California for same-sex couples that aren’t married. The story, published earlier this week, has been getting a lot of attention because many had no idea the law was set up this way.

4. What to Know: California's New DMV Laws for 2019

With the start of the new year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a few changes due to laws going into effect as of Jan. 1, 2019. one of the new laws involves adding the choice of "no binary" to gender options on driver licenses.

5. San Diego Zoo's Diabetic Koala Dies

A koala that was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes earlier this year and touched the hearts of countless people, died this week the zoo said. Quincy made news when he was fitted with a glucose monitor over the summer. After that he became a mascot of sorts for many people living with diabetes, especially children, according to zoo officials.

