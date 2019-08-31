To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. City of San Diego Tows More than 9,700 Vehicles

The City of San Diego towed more than 9,700 vehicles since 2015 for violating the 72-hour parking restriction. Far more than half of those vehicles, 5284 were later sold at auction. That data reveals the number of vehicles towed for violating the parking ordinance since 2015 has increased year over year. Public advocacy groups criticize the law, claiming it targets the unfortunate and benefits tow companies and the city. See the NBC 7 Investigates report below.

City Towed More Than 9,700 Vehicles since 2015 for 72-Hour Parking Violations

NBC 7's Mark Mullen explains the latest data. (Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019)

2. Therapy, Volunteer Hours to Replace Jail for Some Offenders

First-time offenders who shoplift, vandalize or receive a misdemeanor for some other crime will have the option of selecting therapy and volunteer hours over jail time, according to a new program from the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. Defense attorneys called the DA Community Justice Initiative "progressive" and "innovative." Read the details in our story here.

3. Turf Woes Force District to Move Sweetwater High's Home Football Games

The athletic field at Sweetwater High School is beyond repair. Things have gotten so bad, the schol has closed the field to athletic games due to safety reasons. Now, Friday night home games will need to be moved. See the story from NBC 7's Rory Devine below.

Sweetwater High School Turf Field Problems

The turf field at Sweetwater High School is beyond repair. It's so bad that the school's football team can't even play on it. NBC 7's Rory Devine ahs the story. (Published Friday, Aug. 30, 2019)

4. Ask a CHP Officer: Questions You May Have About California's Highways

With so many drivers on the road in Southern California, it's likely you'll see something and wonder, "Is that legal?" We ask the experts. See one of the clips below.

Ask a CHP: Is It Illegal to Sneak Through a Meter?

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke with CHP Officer Mark Latulippe to learn the secret rules of the road. In this episode, she asks, "Is it illegal to sneak through a meter?” (Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019)

5. Point Loma Planning Group Says No to Affordable Housing Plan

Tempers flared Wednesday in Point Loma as neighbors lashed out over an affordable housing proposal that could wipe out the area's remaining wetlands near Famosa and Nimitz boulevards. Right now, the area is a vacant lot that's been used as make-shift bike track. According to a feasibility study of the land released last month, 78 affordable rental housing units could be developed on the Housing Commission-owned land. NBC 7's Omari Fleming talked with residents in this report.

Planning Group Prefers Bike Track to Affordable Housing in Point Loma