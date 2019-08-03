In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, August 3

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
1. Former Assistant Athletic Director Says Grossmont College Baseball Team Cheated to Win State Championship
“It is very common to get blackballed,” Thomas Armstrong said of blowing the whistle on wrongdoing in collegiate sports. “I was aware of that at the time and it was absolutely terrifying.” Armstrong describes what happened to him after he questioned some tactics at Grossmont Community College. See the NBC 7 Investigates story below.
2. Sinkholes Spell Trouble for Oceanside School
Students at Garrison Elementary School in Oceanside will begin their school year at a different campus while crews work to repair a pair of sinkholes at the campus. Geologists spent an afternoon this week inspecting the school's playground, but still aren't sure what the cause could be. NBC 7's Joe Little shows us more.
3. Police Officers Need Low-Cost Child Care Options, Union Says
San Diego police officers who may be called to work to help at all-hours of the day are in need of affordable child-care options, the San Diego Police Officers Association said. The union said finding a consistent solution will provide some peace and serenity to officers like detectives, S.W.A.T. and others who may be working second watch or overtime to help keep San Diego safe. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on how it may help with recruiting good law enforcement officers.
4. Landlord Offers Sex-for-Rent to Poor, Sometimes Homeless Women, Lawsuit Alleges
“He insisted I go out with him,” one woman said. “If I messed around with him, I wouldn’t have to pay no rent,” another woman claimed. She was one of at least six women who claim they had to endure unwanted touching, crude comments or persistent requests for sex from a Spring Valley landlord. NBC 7 Investigates looked into the allegations of a landlord who preyed on disadvantaged and vulnerable tenants.
5. Security Guard Recognizes Robbery Suspects from News
A day after San Diego CrimeStoppers called on the public for help identifying a pair of commercial armed robbery suspects, a security guard at a local casino recognized the suspects. The guard quickly called 911 and the suspects were taken into custody. Nice work!