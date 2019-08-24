In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, August 24

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Break-in at Carmel Mtn Optometry Store Marks 6 in Month

The burglary at the Lenscrafters on Carmel Mountain Road off Interstate 15 is the sixth break-in at optical shops in the last month. The burglaries have taken place from Escondido to Chula Vista. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more.

6th Optometry Break-In Since July

2. HHSA Confirms 2nd Measles Case in San Diego County

A new location was released Wednesday alerting the public to a local business where a person diagnosed with the measles spent time. The patient is the second person in the county to become ill with measles. The patient was fully immunized but had exposure to an 11-month-old who recently contracted the disease following a trip to the Philippines. NBC 7’s Llarisa Abreu has the latest details.

Third Potential Measles Exposure Location Released

3. 74-Year-Old Man Is First Person to Die From Flu This Season: HHSA

A 74-year-old man has died from the flu, making him the first person to die from the flu this season. “Influenza deaths can occur at any time since influenza circulates throughout the year,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., County interim deputy public health officer. Health officials recommend in addition to getting vaccinated to wash your hands thoroughly and often, use hand sanitizers, and stay away from ill people.

Chula Vista Man, 74, Dies From Flu: HHSA

4. Tijuana Firefighters Accused of Killing Chula Vista Mother, Friend

We're learning more about the death of a 32-year-old Chula Vista woman and her friend near Playas de Tijuana, including the motive behind the shooting. The three men who were arrested are brothers and firefighters who work for the Tijuana Fire Department.

Tijuana Firefighter Under Investigation for Killing of Chula Vista Mother

5. SDSU Bans Electric Scooters, Bikes From Campus Starting Fall 2019

San Diego State University has taken a stand against electric scooters and bikes. The university's Senate voted this year to prohibit what they call micro-mobility devices like dockless scooters, bicycles, roller skates and hoverboards from the campus starting in the fall.