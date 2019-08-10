In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, August 10

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Family Keeps Fighting for Change After Son’s Death

“We don't want anybody else to ever go through this kind of thing after losing anyone in their family, especially their child,” said Antonee Harris, Trevon’s father. NBC 7’s Melissa Adan brings us the story of a Lemon Grove family who for the last three months, has been fighting to make San Miguel Avenue safer following the death of 13-year-old Trevon Harris.

Parents of 13-Year-Old Who Died in Accident Fight for Safer Streets

2. Unstable Sea Cave Prompts Emergency Road Closure in La Jolla

City of San Diego officials say the instability of a section of cliff along the shore of La Jolla has them “very, very concerned” as they launch a six-week plan to prevent a collapse. A sea cave called Cook’s Crack, located underneath Coast Boulevard north of downtown San Diego, will be filled to help protect the road above along with a water main, a sewer main and a storm drain main.

Coast Boulevard Repair Causes Concern for Nearby Business

3. SDPD Sgt. Accused of Soliciting Minor for Sex Found Dead on Day of Arraignment

A former San Diego Police Department sergeant out on bond accused of soliciting sex from a minor failed to show up for his arraignment Monday afternoon and was found dead in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later. NBC 7’s Dave Summers shows us more.

SDPD Sgt. Accused of Soliciting Minor for Sex Found Dead On Day of Arraignment

4. Former San Diego County Boy Scouts Say Sexual Abuse Went Unchecked

The Boy Scouts of America is facing sexual abuse allegations from hundreds of alleged victims across the country, including eight in San Diego County. San Diego law firm, AVA Law is working with those in the Abused in Scouting group who filed a lawsuit this week against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). NBC 7’s Melissa Adan has more.

Boy Scouts Facing Sex Abuse Allegations

5. Infant Is First Measles Case Confirmed in San Diego County in 2019

The first case of measles this year in San Diego County has been confirmed in an 11-month-old infant, county health officials said Wednesday. The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency said the unimmunized infant recently traveled to the Philippines and is currently hospitalized. The county said the baby may have exposed others while seeking care at different Kaiser locations. NBC 7’s Rory Devine brings us more information.

