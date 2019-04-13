We're all busy. Just in case you were too busy to catch all of the local news happening around San Diego, we put together a list of five of the stories we think you should know about.

1. Oceanside Neighbors Are Fed Up With Trashed Lot

A home in Oceanside that has been visited by police 86 times in the last year. Neighbors say they hear loud noises and yelling from inside the home and have had their lives disrupted by the resident destroying furniture or the outside of the home. NBC 7's Allison Ash reports on what city officials are trying to do to restore peace in the neighborhood.

2. Millions Need More Proof of Address for Read ID, DMV Says

Those Californians who have already stood in line to get their new federally compliant Real ID driver licenses may have to return to the DMV, officials said this week. The Department of Homeland Security has sent the governor a letter saying the DMV didn't follow guidlines when processing the new identity cards. Read about this new wrinkle in the process here.

3. Suspicious Activity Near Vista Mosque and Reward Offered for Information Leading to an Arrest in Escondido Mosque Fire

A man seen snapping photos of the Tri-City Islamic Center on his cell phone on March 30 later took off running when approached by members of the mosque. As NBC 7's Danica McAdam reported, it's unsettling to the Muslim community that is already on edge following the arson at an Escondido-area mosque.

Meanwhile, investigators held a news conference Thursday to discuss the ongoing investigation into the March 24 fire at the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque on West 6th Avenue in Escondido. A $10,000 reward has been offered to find the person who left behind a message referencing the deadly terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

4. New Parking Zones for Dockless Scooters and Bikes

New in the ongoing saga with how the city of San Diego is managing the influx of rental scooters and bikes are parking corrals popping up in Bankers Hill and other downtown neighborhoods. As NBC 7's Dave Summers reported, The city is creating designated zones stenciled on the roadway for riders to park their scooters and bikes.

5. San Diego County Fair Announces its Concert Lineup

From comedian Jim Faggican to Smokey Robinson, the offerings for the concert series tied to the 2019 San Diego County Fair are varied. Chances are there's something for everyone. Take a look at the lineup announced this week in this post from SoundDiego.