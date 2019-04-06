To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. President Trump Visits Calexico, California

President Donald Trump made his way to the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, Friday, touring the border barrier and addressing immigration issues. There, he touted the recently renovated stretch of border fence, calling it "better, faster and less expensive" than the portion of fence it replaced.

2. 81 Women sue Sharp Grossmont Over Secret Recordings

Dozens of women made an alarming allegation against Sharp Grossmont Hospital; they say motion-detecting cameras, meant to catch an alleged anesthesia drug thief, recorded them as they were in surgery rooms.

In response, Sharp Grossmont admitted in a statement that some patients and medical personnel in the operating rooms were at times recorded.

81 Women Sue Sharp Grossmont for Secret Recordings

NBC 7's Danica McAdam spoke to women who had their gynecological surgeries recorded in secret. (Published Monday, April 1, 2019)

3. SD Fleet Season Abruptly Ends When AAF Suspends Operations

Well, that was short lived. Just months after the debut of San Diego's newest football team, the San Diego Fleet, the Alliance of American Football has suspended the eight-team league. The Fleet had only two games left in the season; they were scheduled to visit Orlando Saturday, before wrapping up the season week 10 at SDCCU Stadium April 14 against Arizona.

San Diego Fleet Fails to Finish First Season

The Alliance of American Football had a fleeting season in San Diego, only lasting eight weeks. NBC 7's Todd Strain has more. (Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019)

4. Doc Who Wrote 1/3 of SDUSD Vaccine Exemptions Defends Record

Public records revealed that one local doctor, Dr. Tara Zandvliet, was responsible for writing a large chunk of San Diego student's vaccine exemptions, a controversial practice that goes against mainstream medicine. The doctor on Tuesday spoke with NBC 7, defending her practice and said she doesn't consider herself "anti-vax;" in fact, her own children are vaccinated. More from Dr. Zandvliet here.

Doctor Wrote Third of SDUSD Vaccine Exemptions

The doctor who wrote one-third of SDUSD vaccine exemptions defended her record. NBC 7’s Mari Payton has more. (Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019)

5. U.S. Navy SEAL Charged With Murder Reunites With Family

Navy SEAL Accused of Murder Moved From Brig

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was moved from the brig to the barracks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after President Trump said he would step in to help. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published Saturday, March 30, 2019)

Emotional reunion photos were shared this week after the president stepped in to help U.S. Navy SEAL Special Ops Chief Edward Gallagher, who is charged with murder in the death of an Iraqi war prisoner. Several U.S. representatives had argued that Gallagher's prison confinement at MCAS Miramar was not fit for an elite service member. Gallagher is accused of killing a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the corpse.