To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Isolation Rooms Readied for Future Measles Patients

Experts say it’s only a matter of time before the highly-contagious measles virus shows up in San Diego, and local hospitals are making sure they’re prepared for its arrival. NBC 7's Danny Freeman shows us how staffers at Rady Children's Hospital are preparing for a potential outbreak.

2. New Safety Regulations for Dockless Bikes and Scooters Approved

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved dockless bike and scooter safety regulations Tuesday that electric scooter companies, like Bird, Lime, and Razor, would need to adhere to in order to operate within city limits. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on what new rules are in place and the "no-ride zones" established.

3. Arrest in Local Ponzi Scheme Investigation

A Poway man facing allegations of grand theft, elder abuse, and securities fraud was being held on $5 million bail this week following his arrest. Prosecutors allege Christopher Dougherty convinced neighbors and friends to make investments into various businesses. Years later, 11 of them told NBC 7 they have seen very little, if any, return on the millions of dollars they had invested. Mari Payton reports on the ongoing NBC 7 Investigates report.

4. Police, Animal Control Officers 'Moooove' Intruders from Escondido Yard

An Escondido homeowner called police after hearing strange noises outside their home on Hidden Trails Road but, while there were trespassers on his property, it wasn't of the human variety. NBC 7's Mark Mullen reports on this very different kind of wake-up call.

5. California May Boost Rules for Homes at High Wildfire Risk

Years of increasingly deadly California wildfires spurred lawmakers to consider regulations Tuesday that would toughen local governments' requirements for approving housing developments in high-risk areas.

A state Senate committee voted 8-3 Monday to advance a measure requiring developers to increase fire protections, plan for evacuations, or prepare for residents who may need to ride out fires in safe areas.

Local governments would also be required to try to make existing structures less likely to burn. Read our coverage here.

