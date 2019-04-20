To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Police Have Access to Smart Cameras Installed Throughout City

The city of San Diego installed 3,000 cameras and sensors on city streets in order to collect data that developers can use for future infrastructure and sustainability projects. On Tuesday, NBC 7's Danny Freeman told us those cameras are now being accessed by police investigators. However, he found one elected official who said wasn't part of the original deal.

2. Former Hospital Worker Accused of Using Stolen Prescription Pads to Get Thousands of Painkillers

A San Diego woman, employed at a Southern California health care company, faces multiple federal charges for using stolen prescription pads to pick up thousands of tablets of Percocet at area pharmacies, according to a complaint filed Thursday. AS NBC 7's Rory Devine reported Monday, the former office administratos at Scripps Coastal Medical Center to get close to 20,000 tablets of Percocet worth between $136,000 and $194,000 on the street.

3. Oceanside Mobile Home Park Owners Accused of Denying Sales

Some homeowners in Oceanside say they feel trapped because they cannot get approval to sell their mobile home units from the company that owns the land they lease. NBC 7's Joe Little talked with one woman who said homeowners end up selling to the park for pennies and then the park owner rents the property for a much higher amount of money.

4. My Rideshare Driver Held My Luggage for Ransom, San Diego Woman Says

Bethann Barry mistakenly left her luggage in the back of the Lyft driver’s vehicle when she returned from a flight. She spent the next five days trying to get the driver to return her luggage. She told NBC 7's Steven Luke, “I felt like my suitcase was being held for ransom."

5. Surfer Etiquette Squabble Leads to Skull Injury, Felony Conviction

We've all heard about stretches of the California coast where it can be dangerous for non-locals or inexperienced surfers to get into the water. One paddle boarder was convicted just this week of felony assault for using his oar in a fight over "right of way" with a local surfer. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on the legal battle that began at Sunset Cliffs.

