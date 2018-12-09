In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Dec. 9

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

Nonprofit Covers Travel to Doctors for Spring Valley Girl With Rare Condition

A Spring Valley girl living with a rare condition that affects the joints in her arms and legs is getting help from a national non-profit organization. NBC 7's Danielle Radin talked with the girl and her mother as they departed for a flight to Philadelphia for medical care thanks to Miracle Flights.

Paul McCartney Is Coming to San Diego

Music fans were delighted to learn Sir Paul McCartney has added a San Diego stop to his upcoming "Freshen Up Tour." Tickets for the June 22 show at Petco Park are expected to go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13.

$10M Renovation Will Close Santee Park for Most of 2019

Santee announced $10 million in renovations for Mast Park on Tuesday. The project will change the already popular off-leash dog park to include a section dedicated for puppies, another one for small dogs and a third for bigger dogs. The project is described as one to transform Mast Park “into a showcase of environmental sustainability and a modern facility to serve the next generation.”

#FindHerbertBear

A government agency launched an effort to reunite a Southern California kid with his stuffed animal after the little bear wandered off tied to a bunch of balloons. It's not every day the National Weather Service puts out this kind of alert about something in the skies over San Diego. So keep an eye out and if you see Herbert the Bear, message NBC 7 San Diego on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram if you have any information.