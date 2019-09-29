To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five 'good news' stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.
1. SDFD Crew 'Saw A Job' and Rebuilt Woman's Wheelchair Ramp
A team of San Diego firefighters are deflecting praise for replacing an elderly woman’s tattered wheelchair ramp, instead insisting they were just being good neighbors. NBC 7’s Dave Summers brings us this heartwarming story.
2. UC San Diego Alum, NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Launches Into Space for 1st Time
It's a dream that has been a lifetime in the making for this UC San Diego alumni; on Wednesday, now NASA astronaut Jessica Meir embarked on her first launch into space to start a six-month mission at the International Space Station. NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala met with friends and family as they saw her fly towards the moon.
3. New In-N-Out Burger To Replace Black Angus on Friars Road
In-N-Out Burger loyalists northeast of the Interstate 8-Interstate 15 junction will be pleased to know a new location is coming to their neighborhood, but fans of a long-standing steakhouse the burger joint will replace are a little fried. NBC’s 7 Danica McAdam has more details.
4. Honduran Youth Pastor Granted Asylum Under Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy
Douglas Oviedo, 35, was one of the first asylum seekers sent back across the border under the Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy. He was just granted asylum. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo brings us this story.
5. U.S. Navy Veteran, Former Deputy Turn Crafty Hobby Into Booming Bottle Business
San Diego resident Zach Lewis is a U.S. Navy veteran. His wife, Jamie Lewis, is a former sheriff's department deputy. Together, the couple decided to transition out of their careers in service to run a drinkware etching business that's making its mark online. The couple makes it a mission to remember their roots by employing military spouses and running a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of service members and their families.