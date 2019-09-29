To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five 'good news' stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. SDFD Crew 'Saw A Job' and Rebuilt Woman's Wheelchair Ramp

A team of San Diego firefighters are deflecting praise for replacing an elderly woman’s tattered wheelchair ramp, instead insisting they were just being good neighbors. NBC 7’s Dave Summers brings us this heartwarming story.

SDFD Firefighters Go Above and Beyond for Paradise Hills Woman

The patient's son told NBC 7's Dave Summers his mother is doing much better and is thankful for the firefighters' hard work (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

2. UC San Diego Alum, NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Launches Into Space for 1st Time

It's a dream that has been a lifetime in the making for this UC San Diego alumni; on Wednesday, now NASA astronaut Jessica Meir embarked on her first launch into space to start a six-month mission at the International Space Station. NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala met with friends and family as they saw her fly towards the moon.

UCSD Alumna Jessica Meir Launches Into Space

Scripps Oceanographer alumna and current astronaut Jessica Meir set her sights on the International Space Station. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has more. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

3. New In-N-Out Burger To Replace Black Angus on Friars Road

In-N-Out Burger loyalists northeast of the Interstate 8-Interstate 15 junction will be pleased to know a new location is coming to their neighborhood, but fans of a long-standing steakhouse the burger joint will replace are a little fried. NBC’s 7 Danica McAdam has more details.

In-and-Out Burger Coming to Grantville

NBC 7's Danica McAdam talks to upset Black Angus loyalists and excited In-N-Out fans about the restaurant swap off Friars Road. (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

4. Honduran Youth Pastor Granted Asylum Under Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Douglas Oviedo, 35, was one of the first asylum seekers sent back across the border under the Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy. He was just granted asylum. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo brings us this story.

Honduran Youth Pastor Wins Asylum Case in US

The pastor told NBC 7s Ramon Galindo he helped build a shelter in Tijuana Mexico while he waited during his case. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

5. U.S. Navy Veteran, Former Deputy Turn Crafty Hobby Into Booming Bottle Business

San Diego resident Zach Lewis is a U.S. Navy veteran. His wife, Jamie Lewis, is a former sheriff's department deputy. Together, the couple decided to transition out of their careers in service to run a drinkware etching business that's making its mark online. The couple makes it a mission to remember their roots by employing military spouses and running a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of service members and their families.

Navy Vet, Former Deputy Grow Booming Bottle Business