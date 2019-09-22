To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Chick-Fil-A Employee Revives Collapsed Man Outside of Eastlake Eatery

"He was out cold. There was no response, eyes were rolled back. It was pretty scary to watch." Tauya Nenguke said it was fate that he was working the drive-through line at an Eastlake Chick-fil-A when a man collapsed in the parking lot last week. He quickly sprang into action starting chest compressions and ultimately saved the man's life. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea brings us this story.

2. SeaWorld 'Skyride' Reopens Following Safety Inspections

Some good news for SeaWorld goers, the scenic Skyride reopened Wednesday following months of "very methodical inspections" after abnormally high winds damaged the ride and stranded more than a dozen guests for nearly five hours. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala takes us back to when the 16 passengers were rescued off the ride.

3. San Diego Woman Hid Winning Mega Millions Ticket Before Claiming $340M Prize

A San Diego woman is $340 million richer after cashing in her winning Mega Millions ticket she purchased at a deli near Sorrento Valley. Laarni Bibal later quit her job and paid out the lease to her apartment she had in Escondido. NBC 7’s Joe Little tried to track her down.

4. City Attorney Visits Massage Parlors to Fight Human Trafficking

“It’s really important to educate the community about what trafficking looks like and I think the number one question is ok, something doesn’t look right, who do I call?” Volunteers teamed up with City Attorney Mara Elliot on Saturday morning for a special mission: They're trying to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo has more.

5. San Diego Mesa College Offers 'Fermentation Management' Program to Prep Students for Careers in Craft Beer Industry

“The industry is strong here and the industry needs professionals. So, we’re trying to help with that situation.” A new program at San Diego Mesa College is preparing students for a variety of careers in San Diego’s $1.2 billion craft beer industry. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has details on the program.

