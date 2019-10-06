To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Man Recovers Stolen Belongings Moments Before Live Interview with NBC 7

A man whose security cameras caught a thief rummaging through his City Heights home found some of his precious stolen property moments before doing a live interview with NBC 7.

Man Recovers Stolen Belongings Moments Before Live Interview

NBC 7's Jackie Crea recaps the wild turn of events Tuesday in City Heights. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019)

2. SDSU Alum and NASA Astronaut Ellen Ochoa Receives Honorary Degree

San Diego State University alum and veteran NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa returned to SDSU on Wednesday to receive an honorary degree and speak to students as part of SDSU’s President’s Lecture Series. Ochoa was the first Latinx woman to go to space in 1993 and the first Latinx and second female director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. She received an honorary Doctor of Science degree in recognition of her role in space exploration and her commitment to the education of young people across the country.

Photo credit: NASA

3. City to Reimburse Impound Fees for Drivers Unfairly Towed for Parking Near Invalid No-Parking Signs During President’s Visit

SDPD acknowledges that some of the no-parking signs posted during POTUS visit to San Diego were too small and did not meet the city’s own guidelines for no-parking signage and towing during special events. Now, they are reimbursing the vehicles towing fees. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more information.

SDPD Apologizes for Wrongly Towing Cars During POTUS Visit

San Diego Police are acknowledging their mistakes in how they handled traffic during President Trump's recent visit. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more information. (Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019)

4. Urban Corps to Plant 2,000 Trees Throughout San Diego County

Urban Corps will plant 2,000 trees across San Diego County while also training young adults from low-income and underserved communities for the workforce. Overall the program will help employ and train about 100 young adults how to plant trees and improve public spaces. Urban Corps said the program aims to assist youth in becoming more employable, while protecting San Diego's natural resources.

Photo credit: AP News

5. Governor Newsom Signs Bills for Firefighter and Peace Officer Mental Health

Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills on Tuesday that aim to improve the reporting and treatment of mental health for firefighters and peace officers. Citing the high-stress and traumatic nature of first responder jobs, Newsom said California needs to ensure they receive adequate care.