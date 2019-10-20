In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Oct. 20 - NBC 7 San Diego
In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Oct. 20

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 7 minutes ago

    To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. 

    1. 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Deadpans on 'Loveless Marriage,' Kids in Viral Intro Video

    Usually, when TV game show contestants are asked to talk about their family, the answer is sugary sweet. But, when a San Diego man competed on “Wheel of Fortune” Monday night, his deadpan response was far from ordinary. NBC 7 caught up with Blair Davis as he explained his response.

    'The Joke Was for Her and I': 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Explains Viral Introduction'The Joke Was for Her and I': 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Explains Viral Introduction

    Blair Davis sat down with NBC 7 to talk about his famous 'Wheel of Fortune' deadpan opening. 

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

    2. World's First All-Female Spacewalk Features UCSD Alum, NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir

    It's being called one giant leap for womankind. NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch performed the first all-female spacewalk Friday roughly 250 miles up at the International Space Station. Meir, a UCSD alumna, has been at the International Space Station since Sept. 25, when she launched on her first-ever trip to space. On Friday, the astronaut experienced another milestone: her first float out of the International Space Station. And with her friend and so-called "space sister" by her side, to boot.

    UCSD Alum Makes History in All-Female Spacewalk at ISSUCSD Alum Makes History in All-Female Spacewalk at ISS

    NASA astronauts Jessica Mei and Christina Koch became the first all-female team to spacewalk at ISS. 

    (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

    3. Self-Driving Tech Could be Answer to San Diego's Scooter Problem

    San Diego has an electric scooter parking problem, and a California company is showing off new technology that can help clean up the mess.

    Self-driving scooters. Yes, you read that right.

    NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has more details.

    Self-Driving Scooters Could Come to San DiegoSelf-Driving Scooters Could Come to San Diego

    NBC 7's Alexis Rivas explains how the technology works.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019)

    4. ‘Rattled’: Ocean Beach Woman Explains Why She Left Fox in Home Overnight

    A sly fox broke into an Ocean Beach woman's home for an overnight stay this week, a rare sighting that has only happened a handful of times in San Diego County, according to officials. The San Diego Humane Society responded within 30 minutes and safely captured the animal -- a gray fox who was unharmed and healthy -- and released it back into the wild.

    Sly Fox Stays Overnight in Ocean Beach Woman's HomeSly Fox Stays Overnight in Ocean Beach Woman's Home

    This sly fox entered an Ocean Beach home this week, making himself comfortable for an overnight stay.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

    5. Two US Navy SEALs Waving from Hull of Capsized Boat Rescued by Fishing Charter

    Two U.S. Navy SEALs found themselves in a race against time Monday morning as they waved for help from the hull of their capsized boat off the coast of San Diego, not knowing how long they had before it would sink completely. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has more details.

    Fishing Charter Rescues Two SEALs From Capsized BoatFishing Charter Rescues Two SEALs From Capsized Boat

    The SEALs were stranded waiting for help for two hours before they were found. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

      

