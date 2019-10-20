To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Deadpans on 'Loveless Marriage,' Kids in Viral Intro Video

Usually, when TV game show contestants are asked to talk about their family, the answer is sugary sweet. But, when a San Diego man competed on “Wheel of Fortune” Monday night, his deadpan response was far from ordinary. NBC 7 caught up with Blair Davis as he explained his response.

2. World's First All-Female Spacewalk Features UCSD Alum, NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir

It's being called one giant leap for womankind. NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch performed the first all-female spacewalk Friday roughly 250 miles up at the International Space Station. Meir, a UCSD alumna, has been at the International Space Station since Sept. 25, when she launched on her first-ever trip to space. On Friday, the astronaut experienced another milestone: her first float out of the International Space Station. And with her friend and so-called "space sister" by her side, to boot.

3. Self-Driving Tech Could be Answer to San Diego's Scooter Problem

San Diego has an electric scooter parking problem, and a California company is showing off new technology that can help clean up the mess.

Self-driving scooters. Yes, you read that right.

NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has more details.

4. ‘Rattled’: Ocean Beach Woman Explains Why She Left Fox in Home Overnight

A sly fox broke into an Ocean Beach woman's home for an overnight stay this week, a rare sighting that has only happened a handful of times in San Diego County, according to officials. The San Diego Humane Society responded within 30 minutes and safely captured the animal -- a gray fox who was unharmed and healthy -- and released it back into the wild.

5. Two US Navy SEALs Waving from Hull of Capsized Boat Rescued by Fishing Charter

Two U.S. Navy SEALs found themselves in a race against time Monday morning as they waved for help from the hull of their capsized boat off the coast of San Diego, not knowing how long they had before it would sink completely. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has more details.

