To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. Dressing Up for Civilian Life After Military Service

Military members can find the transition from wearing a uniform to everyday clothes tough once they leave the service, but Operation Dress Code is hoping to change that.

They hosted their annual Dress Code Boutique Day that is designed to help women transition to new careers by providing them with professional clothing needed for civilian life.

2. San Diegans Sending Money, Donations to Help Fire Recovery in Baja California

San Diegans are rallying to raise money for families in Mexico whose homes and belongings were reduced to ash by fires burning across northwestern Baja California. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more.

San Diego Woman Starts GoFundMe for Baja Fire Victims

NBC 7's Melissa Adan spoke to a woman who is doing what she can for her neighbors south of the border. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

3. El Cajon Business' Beloved Horse Statue Found in Arizona, Suspected Thieves Arrested

Deputies arrested two suspects Friday believed to have stolen a 12-foot-tall horse statue from a small El Cajon business, which its owner called a “welcoming mascot.” NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more.

Beloved Horse Statue Found in Arizona, Suspect Arrested

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado explains how the horse galloped so far away from home. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019)

4. 'This is Their Day': Window Washers Don Super Suits, Surprise Rady Children's Hospital Patients

Window washers by day, superheroes by – also – day.

Earth’s mightiest heroes suited up for a special, annual Halloween mission: to clean the windows at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Superheroes Lend Hand at Rady Children's Hospital

(Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019)

5. Dog-Friendly Golf Tournament Takes Over Solana Beach

We know you like to take your pup everywhere, right? Well, how about to the golf course.

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) is hosting its eighth annual dog-friendly golf tournament at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach on Monday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.

It's all to support FACE's efforts to provide families with funding for pet emergencies and critical care they cannot afford.

Hit the Links With Your Dog to Save A Pup's Life